Stop, salute seniors even while riding bikes, PAC official instructs jawans

PTI
PTI, Sitapur,
  • Dec 20 2022, 17:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2022, 17:58 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An official has instructed PAC jawans to stop and salute their seniors even if they are riding a bicycle or a motorcycle, or face disciplinary action, an order that has gone viral on social media.

The commandant of the 27th battalion of the Pradeshik Armed Constabulary said there is "nothing wrong" with the letter issued by an assistant commandant but a probe will be carried out to find how an internal order was leaked on social media.

In the purported order dated December 19, the assistant commandant of the 27th battalion of the PAC directed his subordinates to stop and salute their seniors while riding a bicycle or a motorcycle within the administrative building and residential and non-residential premises of the PAC campus.

The order will come into effect immediately and failure to follow it will result in disciplinary action, it said.

Asked about the order, Commandant of the 27th battalion of the PAC Maniram Singh on Tuesday said it has been issued to prevent indiscipline and "nothing wrong" is observed in the intention of the officer who issued it.

Such orders are issued from time to time. A probe will be conducted to find out how an internal order of the force was leaked online, he added.

The PAC was created to prevent frequent deployment of the Army in grave law and order situations that the police could not handle on their own.

