Stop torturing citizens by hiking fuel prices daily: V D Satheesan to Centre

The Congress leader also urged the Kerala government to help citizens by providing a fuel subsidy

  • Jul 05 2021, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 16:05 ist
With the 35 paise increase in petrol rates, price of the fuel has breached the Rs 100 mark across the state. Credit: AFP Photo

With fuel prices being hiked daily, including a 35 paise increase in petrol price on Monday, Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan asked the Centre not to "torture" citizens in this manner.

The Congress leader also urged the Kerala government to help citizens by providing a fuel subsidy.

With the 35 paise increase in petrol rates, price of the fuel has breached the Rs 100 mark across the state.

Satheesan said the benefit of drop in global crude prices was being denied to citizens or consumers here due to the continuous increase in the additional excise duty on petroleum by the central government.

Based on the increase in excise duty, the taxes levied on fuel by the state governments also go up, he said.

