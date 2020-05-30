Storm damages Taj Mahal's marble railing,claims three lives

The marble railing of the Taj Mahal, a world heritage monument, was extensively damaged, in the storm, that hit Agra, about 350km from here, on Friday (May 29) night.

According to the officials the storm during which wind speed touched 125km per hour, also claimed lives of three people and left more than two dozen people injured.

Sources said that the marble railing of the main dome of the monument was extensively damaged in the storm. ''The red sandstone railing on the Chameli floor has also been damaged,'' said an official in Agra.

He said that several trees were uprooted inside the Taj Mahal complex. ''We are assessing the damage...the officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) are doing that,'' the official said. The Monument of Love had suffered damage twice by storms two years back also.

Sources said that three persons, including a six-year-old girl, were killed in incidents of house collapse in different parts of the town. Over two dozen people were injured in such incidents and were admitted to the hospital.

Parts of UP were lashed by rains and thunderstorm on Saturday also, according to the reports.