Storm has shaken country: Modi focuses 'Mann ki Baat' on Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday cautioned citizens against falling for rumours about Covid vaccines and roped in experts and doctors to counter 'misconceptions' around jabs, tests and drugs like Remdesivir.

In his 'Mann ki Baat' address, Modi assured that the Centre will continue to give free jabs to eligible people and appealed to people to give priority to expert and scientific advice to defeat the virus even as he acknowledged that this 'toofan' (second wave) has shaken the country, which was full of self-confidence after successfully tackling first wave of Covid-19.

"Corona is testing our patience; it is testing the limits of all of us at enduring misery. Many of our near and dear ones have left us untimely. After successfully confronting the first wave of Covid, the country was full of enthusiasm, full of self-confidence, but this storm has shaken the country," Modi said.

As Opposition-ruled states raise a number of questions on Centre's strategy to counter Covid-19, Modi insisted that the government of India is applying its entire might to give a fillip to the endeavours of state governments.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a pot shot saying "System’ failed, so it’s important to do Jan ki baat."

Hodling that in this crisis, the country needs responsible citizens, he requested his "Congress colleagues to leave all political work- just provide all help and ease the pain of our countrymen. This is the Dharma of the Congress family."

Modi in his address took note of the "colossal battle against Corona" waged by doctors and health workers and took their suggestions on how to counter the second wave, incorporating their thoughts on the fear around it. On the virus's mutation, Dr Shashank from Mumbai said they "keep on happening…the way we change our clothes, the virus keeps changing its colours…hence there is nothing to fear and we shall overcome this wave too. Waves keep coming and going, the virus keeps coming and going."

Modi put frequently asked questions (FAQs) related to the disesase to the experts on issues like panic management, the rise in demand for certain drugs and the vaccines in reply to which experts flagged the "limited role" of Remdesivir and told him "we have the world’s best treatment available…you will see that India has the best recovery rate. If you compare Europe, America, our patients are recovering through our treatment protocols."

Modi urged that if people have any apprehensions, they should try to get information only from a correct source.

"It is my appeal that don’t get swayed by any rumour about the vaccine. People above 45 years of age can benefit from the free vaccine that has been sent to all state governments by the government of India. Now from May 1 onwards, the vaccine is going to be made available for every person 18 years and above in the country. Corporate Sector, companies too will be able to participate in the programme of administering vaccines to their employees. I also want to say that the programme of free vaccines by the government of India that is going on now will continue further too. I appeal also to the states to extend the benefit of this free vaccine campaign of the government of India to maximum number of the people of their state," Modi said.