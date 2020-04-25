Stranded migrants from MP get relief as Guj govt arranges buses for return trip

With Gujarat government announcing reopening of the market in rural and urban areas amidst the number of coronavirus cases raging in the state, a pack of migrant workers who were stranded in Aravalli district were transported to Madhya Pradesh border by the state government, giving relief to the workers who had been agitating to go back home.

District officials said that they were transporting 225 migrant workers in nine state transport buses to Madhya Pradesh border from where they will be taken to their home by the neighbouring state government. Officials said that these migrant workers had been kept at shelters home when the lockdown was first announced last month. These groups of workers had been barred from travelling and were given shelter. In the district, one worker, living in one of these shelter homes, was tested positive last week.

The relief is also being extended to migrant workers stuck in Surat and where their agitation turned violent at least twice demanding permission to go back home. Officials said that those workers who have their own vehicles can seek permission from the district collector physically or online and can travel. The limited relief was announced by BJP's Navsari MP C R Patil who told reporters that "the relaxation is being extended in consultation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah."



Migrant laboubers taken in bus from Gujarat to Madhya Pradesh (DH Photo)

The relief to the workers comes hours after the state government announced the reopening of standalone shops from Sunday barring those areas falling under hotspot zones of coronavirus infection. Sources said that workers from neighbouring Rajasthan and other states are also likely to get relief soon.

Meanwhile, Gujarat reported 256 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday taking the total to 3071, second highest after Maharashtra while, death toll, too, jumped to 133 after six more patients died in the past 24 hours. Ahmedabad city alone has recorded 2003 cases where 76 persons have passed away.