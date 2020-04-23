Strategic bridge connnecting China border re-constructed in Arunachal Pradesh amid lockdown

A strategic bridge that connects India's border with China in Arunachal Pradesh was re-constructed in a record time of 27-days amid the country-wide lockdown to avoid COVID-19.

The bridge over the Subansiri river at Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district had developed cracks affecting the movement of army personnel and supplies for security personnel manning the Line of Actual Control with China. As soon as the ministry of defence granted permission for re-construction, personnel of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) swang into action amid the lockdown on March 27 and completed it in 27-days.

"The bridge has been successfully upgraded from class 24 tons to class 40 tons thereby allowing heavier vehicles to pass catering for not only army requirements but the future infrastructure development requirements of Upper Subansiri district. The difficult and dangerous task was completed by maintaining all pre-cautions to avoid COVID-19," D efence spokesperson based in Guwahati, Lt. Col. P. Khongsai s aid in a statement.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the re-constructed bridge over a video conference on April 20. The bridge has been named after Hangpan Dada, an army havildar from Arunachal Pradesh, who died in Jammu and Kashmir in May 2016.