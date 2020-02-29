Stricter law to check disruptions on anvil as Parliament session begins Monday

Lok Sabha is contemplating to evolve a new stricter law to check disruption of Parliament proceedings and stop members from frequently entering into the Well of the House and shout slogans, a phenomenon which has kept the transaction of crucial legislative business at bay in many sessions.

The issue of having a new law to check Parliamentary disruptions is expected to gather momentum as the second part of the Budget session that begins Monday, could have a stormy start given the backdrop of this week’s riot and violence in Delhi, triggered by the row on CAA, claiming 42 lives.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said such a strict law will be formed which will be applicable on legislative bodies (Parliament and Assemmblies) across the country.

The issue has been under discussion for quite some time. The idea of evolving a ‘Parliamentary Disruption Index’ to check disruptions in legislatures was earlier mooted at ‘Conference of Presiding Officers of Legislative Bodies’ in Dehradoon on November 18 and November 19.

Both the issues---the declining number of working days in various state assemblies and repeated disruptions of business in both Houses of Parliament and Assembly have been a matter of concern for quite some time.

At the conference a need was felt for having a “Code of Conduct” for members of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, State Assemblies and Councils to minimise disruptions in the House especially relating to suspension for entering and protesting in the well of the House.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had earlier called for evolving a code of conduct by political parties for their members in Parliament, expressing concern over disruptions.

At a meeting of Assembly Speakers of 30 states in August last year, Lok Sabha Speaker Birla had also set up four committees to deliberate on how to ensure more productivity in state legislatures.

With many sessions in Parliament in past having recorded a total washout, Lok Sabha has also contemplated the need to lay down rules for setting minimum number of sittings and sessions of legislature.