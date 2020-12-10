Stringent laws won't end rape: RJD leader urges govt to target content fueling 'mindset of rape'

RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari said that no one could have ever imagined that a girl/woman would ever be raped in a tribal area. "There was no rape in the tribal culture but the consumerist culture that began to bring in modernism, presented women as articles for consumption," he said, according to ANI.

"Item dance in films, ads, pornographic content on phones prepare the mindset of rape. Just making stringent laws won't end it. As long as the situation that incites people for rape persists you won't be able to stop it," he added.

Item dance in films, ads, pornographic content on phones prepare mindset of rape. Just making stringent laws won't end it. As long as the situation that incites people for rape persists you won't be able to stop it: Shivanand Tiwari on woman allegedly gangraped by 17 men in Dumka https://t.co/TcNPaMQ3sg — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

His remarks come after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by 17 men in Mufassil area of Dumka in Jharkhand on Tuesday.

More to follow...