Stringent laws won't end rape: RJD leader urges govt to target content fueling 'mindset of rape'

A woman allegedly gang-raped by 17 men in Dumka

DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 10 2020, 12:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2020, 13:00 ist
RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari. Credit: PTI File Photo

RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari said that no one could have ever imagined that a girl/woman would ever be raped in a tribal area. "There was no rape in the tribal culture but the consumerist culture that began to bring in modernism, presented women as articles for consumption," he said, according to ANI.

"Item dance in films, ads, pornographic content on phones prepare the mindset of rape. Just making stringent laws won't end it. As long as the situation that incites people for rape persists you won't be able to stop it," he added.

His remarks come after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by 17 men in Mufassil area of Dumka in Jharkhand on Tuesday.

More to follow...

