Stringent security audit for Chinese products: IT Minister

The Centre on Tuesday said that products coming from any country, particularly China, should be subject to stringent security audit and verification.

"We are not against any country, we are only pro India, we are committed to India and will take measures to create opportunities for India. As regards security initiative are concerned...any product coming from any country particularly China, we expect proper security audit and verification," Telecom and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters after interacting with state ministers for IT.

The minister was replying to media person questions on India's stance on Chinese products.

The Centre on Monday cancelled orders of China-made antibody testing kits after a spate of complaints from the states over its quality.

The Minister also said that IT ministry along with NIC will come out, in 3-4 days'' time, with an app that will facilitate sharing of best practices.

Prasad also urged State IT ministers to move swiftly and promote electronics manufacturing through pro-investment initiatives, in a bid to tap a "great opportunity" that now beckons India.

Prasad said States have been highly appreciative of the Aarogya Setu app and he assured them that a similar solution for feature phones is being developed and will be launched soon.

The Union Minister for Electronics and IT further said his ministry is constantly monitoring the spread of fake news on social media platforms and that companies have informed the government of the progress they have made in removing content that was aimed at inflaming passion and placing roadblocks in India''s fight against COVID-19.

The Minister cautioned that any inaction by companies to clamp down on fake news would be met with consequences at the Centre and State levels, as well as the police action.