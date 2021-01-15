Strong, brave & resolute: PM greets jawans on Army Day

Strong, brave & resolute: PM Modi greets jawans on Army Day

  • Jan 15 2021, 09:18 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted soldiers on Army Day and lauded the Indian Army, saying it is strong, brave and resolute. 

In a tweet, he said Indian soldiers have made the country proud as he wished them on behalf of the people. 

Army Day is celebrated to mark the first Indian general taking over the command of the Indian Army from a British officer in 1949. 

