Stuck in US, pregnant woman, hubby and 18-month- child move SC for evacuation from May 13 flight

Stuck in the USA for over three months, a Bengaluru resident, her husband and their 18-month-old daughter have approached the Supreme Court for allowing them to take an Air India flight from the USA on May 13 as any delay would imperil her health due to advanced stage of her pregnancy.

Pooja Choudhary, her husband Vikas and daughter Vihana wanted the top court to ensure they can get back from the USA through the flight, scheduled to depart from San Francisco on May 13, 2020, or at the next earliest possible opportunity.

"It is the duty of the State to ensure that the Petitioner who is pregnant and is stuck in USA in a vulnerable condition is brought back to India in time and is given proper treatment as it is not only the question of the petitioner’s life alone but also the unborn child," they said.

In a joint plea made through advocate Sanjay M Nuli, the petitioners also sought a direction to the Union government to ensure access to proper medical facilities till she was repatriated to India as its absence would prove fatal to both her and the foetus.

A bench of L Nageswara Rao, S Abdul Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna would consider the matter on Tuesday, May 12.

The petitioners pointed out that a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court has on Friday directed the Union government to consider case of some doctors and nurses stranded in the UAE with advanced stage of pregnancy. On the grounds of parity and principle of equality as enshrined under Article 14 of the Constitution, they should be allowed with the relief.

The woman said she wanted to deliver her child in India and wanted to be evacuated from the USA and to return to their residence in Bengaluru, after being stranded over there following the business trip.

She also said she has been suffering psychologically having regard to the fact that she is stranded in the USA with an expected delivery date of July 17 nears.

If her evacuation was delayed, she would not be allowed to fly owing to her advanced stage of pregnancy, their plea stated.

During their stay, the petitioners approached the authorities concerned including Embassy in the US for evacuation but their names were not included in the scheduled flight.

The petitioners contended they were stranded in Dayton, Nevada in the USA where most hospitals have been converted for Covid-19 treatment and they were not having insurance and were not in a financial position to afford to get treatment in the private Hospitals.