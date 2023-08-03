Students in burqa stopped from entering Mumbai college

Students in burqa stopped from entering Mumbai college, allowed after protest

The Muslim girl students said they were ready to remove the burqa inside, but will wear scarves in the classroom.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 03 2023, 10:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 10:00 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

A college in Mumbai stopped girl students from entering the premises while wearing burqa, but relented after a protest by parents and students and intervention by senior police officials.

The security guards at the Chembur-based college asked students to remove their burqas (Islamic veil) before entering the institution on Wednesday stating that the college has its own uniform, a police official said.

It led to a row as parents of the students also reached the college and videos of scenes outside the gate began to circulate, he said.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot and discussed the issue with the parents and the college authority.

The Muslim girl students said they were ready to remove the burqa inside, but will wear scarves in the classroom, the official said.

Tension was defused after the college management agreed to this. The girls shall take off the burqa in the washroom before attending classes, he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mumbai
Maharashtra
Hijab
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Typhoon Khanun snaps power to 1.66 lakh homes in Japan

Typhoon Khanun snaps power to 1.66 lakh homes in Japan

Bear or human? China zoo clarifies after viral video

Bear or human? China zoo clarifies after viral video

Former tour dancers accuse Lizzo of harassment

Former tour dancers accuse Lizzo of harassment

Nandini sixth 'most-chosen' FMCG brand in India: Report

Nandini sixth 'most-chosen' FMCG brand in India: Report

DH Toon | All guns, no roses

DH Toon | All guns, no roses

Canada PM Trudeau and wife Sophie separate after 18 yrs

Canada PM Trudeau and wife Sophie separate after 18 yrs

Italian keeper Buffon hangs up gloves after 28 years

Italian keeper Buffon hangs up gloves after 28 years

Colossus whale may have been heaviest animal ever

Colossus whale may have been heaviest animal ever

Spat over ghee for Tirupati laddus spills out of K'taka

Spat over ghee for Tirupati laddus spills out of K'taka

Explained | What is a supermoon?

Explained | What is a supermoon?

 