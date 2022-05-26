Students in Mangaluru protest against wearing hijab in classrooms

Students of Mangalore University College staged a protest in the campus against wearing the Hijab in classrooms.

They accused the Principal of failing to prevent over 40 Muslim girls from removing the Hijab before entering the college.

The students also condemned the college's failure in not implementing the Karnataka High Court's order on wearing of Hijab within educational institutions.

Karnataka | Students of University College, Mangalore protest against the college administration for not implementing the Hijab rule. pic.twitter.com/kPSCM6gfqP — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

A meeting of departmental heads in the college has been convened to discuss the issue and on the college's next course of action.

The hijab crisis started earlier this year as a protest by six students of the Udupi Government Pre University Girl's College, which later escalated into a massive row. The students filed a petition at Karnataka High Court seeking permission to wear Hijab in classrooms.

Taking note of the situation and sensitivity of the matter, the High Court constituted a special bench and heard the petition immediately. The special bench headed by Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi dismissed the petition filed by students and observed that wearing of hijab is not an essential practice in Islam.

The government of Karnataka had issued guidelines for schools and pre-university colleges making uniform compulsory for students without giving any room for wearing of Hijab in classrooms.

(With inputs from PTI)