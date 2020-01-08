Students of St Stephen's bunk classes to support bandh

Students of St Stephen's College in Delhi boycotted classes and took out an unprecedented march in their campus on Wednesday in support of the general strike, anti-CAA-NRC protests and their counterparts who faced violence in Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Chanting 'Azadi' slogans and holding banners like 'Students Against Fascism', the students marched in the campus amid rain even as faculty joined them.

The students had given a call for boycotting classes and organising a march two days ago. The campus is witnessing such protests for the first time in 30 years after the Mandal agitation.

After taking out the march, the protesters assembled at the Andrews Court in the campus where students from various states spoke about their concerns. One of the elite colleges in the country, St Stephens alumni includes External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor among others.

"First time in thirty years, after Mandal agitations, students of St Stephen's College went on strike, boycotting classes, supporting Jamia-JNU, opposing CAA-NRC and in solidarity with the workers of the country. They marched around the college, chanted slogans of Azadi, recited poems and read out the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. The umbrellas gave it a lovely Hongkongish feel," Assistant Professor Ashley NP said.

Protests have erupted in campuses across the country in the past three weeks over contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens, police action in Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University as well as the violence perpetrated by "masked goons" in Jawaharlal Nehru University.