Students stranded in Ukraine share mounting concerns as many left with hardly some food and water 

As days pass on the SOS calls by Malayali students stranded in various parts of Ukraine were turning out to be emotional ones as many of them were running out of food and water and lamenting over adequate support from the Indian embassy.

While many students were conveying their plight over video messages to the media, many had shared their grievances with NORKA-Roots, an agency of Kerala government for welfare of Malayali NRIs.

NORKA-Roots resident vice chairman P Sreeramakrishnan said that the complaints received from students stranded in Ukraine were passed on the to the Minster of External Affairs along with the information of the Malayali's stranded. So far 3,077 Malayalis, mainly students, shared their information with the NORKA-Roots.

Students stranded in major cities including capital Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odessa lamented over lack of efforts from the embassy officials in proper evacuation. The students said that while students from many other countries were being arranged transportation by the embassies of those countries to travel to borders, the Indian embassy was not making any such efforts. Owing to lack of money the students were unable to afford the heavy charges being demanded by bus operators to move to borders. Many of them were also running out of food and water and staying jam packed in bunkers. The massive explosions in many regions were adding up to the the tension of the stranded students.

Ajay, a Malayalai student stranded in Kharkiv, said in a message that the situation of most students stranded were turning miserable. Most of them were having food and water just for a day left with them and many were even left with no money.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government was making arrangements for the transportation of Malayalis arriving in the evacuation flights to India. Sreeramakrishnan said that the state government would be meeting the entire expenses involved for transporting students their homes.

