Fight unemployment unitedly: Hardik Patel to students

Students will have to fight unitedly against unemployment: Hardik Patel

He said that the Uttar Pradesh government has been trying to suppress the voice of the opposition, using police and the administration

PTI
PTI, Allahabad,
  • Jan 29 2022, 23:09 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2022, 23:09 ist
Congress leader Hardik Patel. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress leader Hardik Patel on Saturday appealed to students to fight unitedly against unemployment in the country.

He was talking to reporters at the gate of All India Sardar Patel Seva Sansthan, Alopibagh.

"Today questions are being raised on youth unemployment in the country and in the entire state. The Congress is aggrieved to see the way youths are being thrashed with sticks, Patel said.

Also Read: 'Off to Canada': India's jobs crisis exasperates its youth

He said that the Uttar Pradesh government has been trying to suppress the voice of the opposition, using police and the administration. "In such a situation, I appeal to the youth of the country to fight this battle unitedly. Today money is being collected in the name of employment, Patel said.

"We are deeply saddened by the way police did not allow us inside this institution today. Tomorrow, we are also going to Varanasi and our efforts will continue to gather the youth of the entire state," he said.

Patel and NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan were supposed to hold a meeting at Patel Sansthan but due to the imposition of Section 144 of the CrPC in the district, the administration did not allow it. A heavy police force was deployed around the institute's gate to prevent any untoward incident. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Congress
Hardik Patel
Unemployment

Related videos

What's Brewing

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos: An exercise in image control

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos: An exercise in image control

Anxiety, concern: Ukrainians in Poland on Russia threat

Anxiety, concern: Ukrainians in Poland on Russia threat

A slice of Gandhara in Kanaganahalli

A slice of Gandhara in Kanaganahalli

What's known about 'stealth' version of Omicron?

What's known about 'stealth' version of Omicron?

 