Studies on to determine Covid booster dose need: Centre

Studies under way to determine need for Covid-19 vaccine booster dose: Centre

Covaxin trial is going on whether it (booster dose) should be taken after six months or not," NITI Ayog member Dr V K Paul said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 27 2021, 23:38 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 23:38 ist
A health worker prepares to inoculate a man with a dose of the Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine. Credit: AFP Photo

Studies are currently underway on whether there is a need for a Covid-19 booster dose, the Centre said on Thursday, and asserted that no vaccine can give 100 per cent protection from the virus.

Responding to a question on whether a boost dose is needed at a press conference, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul said if there is a need, it will be communicated to the people.

In a vaccination campaign, we want to immunise everyone against a particular disease, he said.

Also Read | Pfizer begins testing use of pneumococcal vaccine along with Covid-19 booster shot

"If there is a need for a booster dose it will be told. There are studies that are going on. Covaxin trial is going on whether it (booster dose) should be taken after six months or not," he said.

"Just follow the guidelines, take two doses and continue with Covid-appropriate behaviour. You are safe from serious disease but be careful. The protection is not totally 100 per cent.

"Once the need for a booster and the timing of booster will be known, those guidelines and provisions will be communicated," he said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Solo trip': Aircraft flies one man to Dubai for Rs 18K

'Solo trip': Aircraft flies one man to Dubai for Rs 18K

Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?

Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?

Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'

Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'

Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns

Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns

Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic

Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic

Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works

Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works

 