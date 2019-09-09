Study centre dedicated to Basweshwara in M'rashtra soon

With polls round the corner, the BJP-Shiv Sena saffron alliance government on Monday took 37 decisions including setting up of a study centre dedicated to 12th century Kannada statesman, philosopher and poet Mahatma Basweshwar.

It would come up in the Solapur district at the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University that borders Karnataka. The district has a large Lingayat population.

The total cost of the projects approved goes beyond Rs 10,000 crore.

The meeting also decided to set up a sub-committee to take ahead the ambitious project of a memorial dedicated to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. These decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The political class in Maharashtra is expecting the Election Commission to announce poll schedule later this week or next week. The meeting also cleared the Marathwada water grid's component for Latur and Osmanabad districts, estimating Rs 3,122 crore. It would be developed on a hybrid annuity basis and Request for Qualification would be invited.