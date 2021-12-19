Study disasters in other countries to make NDRF the best force: Amit Shah

To make the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) more effective, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asked the top brass of the force to study the disasters abroad and take notes from their response.

“The NDRF is doing a great job... whenever there is a disaster and people see the teams in orange dress they feel relief... such is the confidence that the people have in this force,” Shah said addressing a gathering of its officers and jawans at Pune.

“Today, I can proudly say that a total of 16 battalions of NDRF are working in the country. Whether it is floods, earthquake, cyclone, landslide, building collapse, lightning strikes….the NDRF is there,” he said.

पुणे के Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) कैम्पस में नये भवन के उद्घाटन के अवसर पर मेरा संबोधन। https://t.co/7AtmtemHKa — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 19, 2021

Shah asked NDRF Director General Atul Karwal to study the incidents of disasters abroad and look at their response.

“We would be able to learn a lot from it and incorporate what is necessary,” he said, adding that NDRF has won accolades at the international level.

He also said that the NDRF in times of crisis has to work with State Disaster Resource Forces.

“The NDRF has to work with SDRFs... we must also train them accordingly and enhance joint manship,” he said, adding that training and practice would make us perfect.

