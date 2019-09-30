Subhash Chandra very much at home, says son Punit

Punit Goenka, son of Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra clarified on Sunday that his father has not left the country and is 'very much in Mumbai at home'. He criticsed the 'mischief makers' for spreading false rumours about his father.

He made the calrifications on Twitter he also said that his father is 'a figher and a patriot, and certainly not one to run away from challenges'. He advised the 'mischief makers' to focus on the positive things in life.

He is a fighter and a patriot, and certainly not one to run away from challenges.

My message to the ones who attempted this, focus on positive things in life!! (2/2) — Punit Goenka (@punitgoenka) September 29, 2019

Subhash Chandra also posted a photo on Sunday to quell the rumours.