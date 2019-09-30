Subhash Chandra very much at home, says son Punit

  Sep 30 2019, 09:29am ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2019, 09:29am ist
Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra. Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

Punit Goenka, son of Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra clarified on Sunday that his father has not left the country and is 'very much in Mumbai at home'. He criticsed the 'mischief makers' for spreading false rumours about his father. 

He made the calrifications on Twitter he also said that his father is 'a figher and a patriot, and certainly not one to run away from challenges'. He advised the 'mischief makers' to focus on the positive things in life. 

Subhash Chandra also posted a photo on Sunday to quell the rumours. 

