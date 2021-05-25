Subodh Kumar Jaiswal is the new CBI Director

Senior IPS officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal was on Tuesday night appointed as the new Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The appointment came a day after a high-powered committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortlisted three candidates -- CISF Director General Jaiswal, his SSB counterpart Ramesh Chandra and Special Secretary (Internal Security) V S K Kaumudi.

From this, the Appointments Committee of Cabinet chose Jaiswal for the top post in the CBI, the country's premier investigating agency.

Jaiswal (59), a 1985-batch Maharashtra cadre IPS officer, has been given appointment for two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office or until further orders, whichever is earlier, according to the order by Department of Personnel and Training.