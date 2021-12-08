Swamy seeks probe into crash that killed Bipin Rawat

Subramanian Swamy seeks probe by Supreme Court Judge into helicopter crash that killed CDS Bipin Rawat

Swamy termed the incident as 'shocking' and a big caution to national security

PTI
PTI, Udupi,
  • Dec 08 2021, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2021, 22:22 ist
Subramanian Swamy. Credit: PTI file photo

Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday sought a probe by a senior Supreme Court Judge into the helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu that killed India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others.

The former Union Minister termed the incident as "shocking" and a big caution to national security. "....final report has not come, so it is very difficult for me to say anything, but the mere fact that a military aircraft in a safe zone like Tamil Nadu, has blown up, it appears to be," Swamy said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "it is something that requires very very serious investigation....the public has to be taken into confidence, so somebody, a senior Supreme Court Judge, should investigate the matter."

The copter carrying General Rawat, appointed as CDS in 2019, and his entourage crashed on Wednesday, in apparently foggy conditions, killing the 13 people on board, the IAF and other officials said. One person survived the crash and is being treated at a hospital.

