Subsidy of Rs 5,500 each to first 10,000 buyers of e-cycles in Delhi: Gahlot

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 07 2022, 17:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2022, 17:06 ist

Delhi government will provide a subsidy of Rs 5,500 each for the first 10,000 buyers of e-cycles in the city, Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday.

The first 1,000 buyers of passenger e-cycles will also be given an additional subsidy of Rs 2,000, he added.

The government will also give subsidy on the purchase of heavy-duty cargo e-cycles and e-carts for commercial uses, he said. The subsidy on cargo e-cycles will be Rs 15,000 each for the first 5,000 buyers.

The subsidy was earlier provided to individual buyers of e-carts but now a company or corporate house buying these vehicles will also be provided with a subsidy of Rs 30,000, he said.

The residents of Delhi only will be eligible for the subsidy scheme, Gahlot said.

The minister said that presently 45,900 e-vehicles are plying on the city roads, out of which 36 per cent are two-wheelers. The percentage of e-vehicles in total registered vehicles in Delhi has crossed 12 per cent mark, he added. 

