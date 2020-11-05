Suburban train services to resume in Bengal from November 11

Suburban train services will resume in West Bengal with adequate safety measures from November 11, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday. The announcement comes following a meeting between the officials of the Railways and the State Government.

“Railways will resume suburban services in West Bengal from 11th November. With adequate safety measures in place, this will enhance passenger convenience and facilitate smooth travel for the people,” tweeted Goyal.

According to sources in the state administration during the meeting with the Railways officials, it was decided that initially, 181 pairs of local trains would run in Bengal from November 11.

However, no new timetable was being set, and instead, the current timetable would be modified according to the situation, sources said. They further revealed that 114 pairs of local trains would run in the Sealdah division and 50 pairs of trains would run in the Howrah division.

The remaining 17 pairs of trains would run in the South-Eastern Division. However, the standard operating procedure has yet to be finalised. The decision in this regard is expected to be taken on Monday.

Security personnel would be deployed at entry points of all the stations and passengers would have to undergo thermal screening. The State Government had assured the Railways of extending full cooperation with regard to security arrangements.

Local train services were suspended in the state along with the rest of the country March 23.

The first meeting on resuming local train services was held between the Railways and State Government officials on November 2. The development comes at a time when several agitations by general commuters were taking place in the state demanding that they be allowed in staff-special trains run by the Railways.