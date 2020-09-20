Sudarshan TV editor points out to programmes on 'Hindu Terror' to justify its show on 'UPSC Jihad'

Faced with a charge of using "stereotypes" in showing a programme on entry of Muslims into the top bureaucracy, Sudarshan TV's editor-in-chief Suresh Chavhanke asked the Supreme Court as to how the shows on 'Hindu Terror' with the most sacred symbols were allowed to air in other channels.

"The deponent was shocked and pained when on September 17, 2008 NDTV (English News Channel) had broadcast a programme anchored by Barkha Dutt titled as “‘Hindu’ Terror: Myth or fact?" In this programme just adjacent to the programme caption i.e. “‘Hindu’ Terror: Myth or fact?”, a Hindu Saint was shown with ‘Tilak’ and ‘Chillam’ and also a ‘Trishul’ (one of most scared symbols for Hindus and associated with most revered deity of the Hindus, ‘Lord Shiva’)," he said.

NDTV had also broadcast on August 26, 2010 a programme, again anchored by Dutt titled as “Is ‘Saffron Terror’ real?” In the said programme, a Hindu cultural gathering was shown in Saffron colour clothes, he pointed out.

The affidavit was filed by advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain on behalf of Chavhanke as the top court on September 18 asked him to assuage its apprehension on use of "stereotypes", "rants", "rhetorics" and "hurtful" denigration of an entire community. The court had asked him why every time, a Muslim was shown, he was seen wearing a green shirt and skull cap, generating hate.

Chavhanke assured the court that he will strictly comply with all laws while airing the remaining episodes of ‘Bindas Bol’ programme series on the subject of "UPSC Jihad".

The TV channel, which aired four out of 10 episodes of the programme, was restrained by the top court on September 15, saying it made insidious attempt to vilify Muslims as it propagated that they are "infiltrating" civil services.