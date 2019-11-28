Sudha Murthy is special guest for KBC 11 finale

The final episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 11' will air on Friday, Nov. 29, and Sudha Murthy, the famous Indian author and Infosys Foundation chairperson, is set to make an appearance.

Sony TV released a teaser for the episode on its Instagram page and the video has already racked up more than 1 lakh views.

The snippet showcases Sudha Murthy's inspirational life. In the video, she talks about being the only girl in an engineering class of 600 students and the conditions laid down by the college principal. She was asked to always wear a saree, not to enter the college canteen and not to talk to boys.

She agreed to wear sarees and stayed away from the canteen. And about the third condition, Sudha said: "I didn't talk to boys for one year. In the second year, they found out that I got the first rank and came to talk to me themselves."

She also spoke about her work with the Infosys Foundation, helping to build 16,000 toilets and other accomplishments.