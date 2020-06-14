Sufi Muslims' body condemns 'provocative action' of China & Nepal

The All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) on Sunday "strongly" condemned the provocative action of the Chinese forces in eastern Ladakh and criticised Nepal for passing a bill to redraw its political map, which features areas that India maintains belong to it.

These "unfortunate and provocative actions" of the neighbouring states are taking place at a time when the entire world is busy in combating COVID-19 and India in particular is busy in helping the world in stopping the spread of the virus and offering its resources for its cure, he said.

"The selfish designs of the government of Nepal has blindfolded themselves from the vision of true friendship and very unfortunately is treading on the roses of friendship carefully spread by the people of these two countries," AISSC founder chairman Syed Naseruddin Chishty said in a statement.

He said "this provocative act of the Nepalese government is against the principles of bilateral relations and guiding principles of SAARC".

Chisty hoped that good sense will prevail upon the government of the respective neighbouring countries and they immediately desist from these "highly objectionable and provocative actions".

On Saturday, the lower house of Nepalese parliament unanimously voted to amend the Constitution to update the country's new political map, laying claim over the strategically key areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura along the border with India.

In Ladakh, the Indian and Chinese armies are engaged in a standoff in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie. A sizeable number of Chinese Army personnel even transgressed into the Indian side of the de-facto border in several areas including Pangong Tso.