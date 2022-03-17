Sukhbir Badal offers to resign from SAD chief’s post

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday offered to resign from his post, owing moral responsibility for the party's defeat in the Punjab Assembly elections.
His offer of resignation was, however, rejected by all district presidents, according to a party statement.
During his interaction with the party's district presidents, besides the senior leadership, Sukhbir Badal said, "The party and its well-being are supreme for me. I have always acted in the best interest of the party. I own moral responsibility for the party's defeat and am ready to step down."
The Aam Aadmi Party had stormed to power after winning 92 of the 117 Assembly seats, decimating all rival parties.
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) faced its worst-ever performance in the polls as it could win only three seats.
Sukhbir Badal himself lost from Jalalabad. His father and former CM Parkash Singh Badal also lost from Lambi.
