Sumalatha poses challenge to Nikhil Kumaraswamy

Mandya Lok Sabha member Sumalatha Ambareesh on Wednesday posed a challenge to JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy to contest and win any elections on his own capacity.
"I am challenging Nikhil to contest any elections and win on his own without taking his family's name," Sumalatha said here.
Sumalatha defeated Nikhil, son of former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, in the Mandya Lok Sabha elections in 2019.
"Despite having no political maturity, Nikhil always got embroiled in controversy by criticising others," she said, while speaking to the media.
"Just because I defeated Nikhil, JD(S) legislators from Mandya district are not co-operating with me to implement development works in the constituency. They are all always making false allegations against me and creating hurdles to pro-people programmes," she alleged.
"After my fight against illegal mining near KRS in Mandya, some of the MLAs started creating trouble for me. But nobody can stop my fight against illegal activities. I will always work for the people of my constituency," she said.
To a question whether the BJP invited her to join the party, she said, "Several BJP leaders have been pressuring me to join the party. But I have not applied my mind on the issue."
"Even some of my well-wishers requested me to bring my son Abhishekh Gowda to politics, but I have not decided yet," she added.
