Sumalatha poses challenge to Nikhil Kumaraswamy

Sumalatha poses challenge to Nikhil Kumaraswamy

Sumalatha defeated Nikhil, son of former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, in the Mandya Lok Sabha elections in 2019

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS,
  • Mar 31 2022, 05:19 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2022, 05:19 ist
Mandya Lok Sabha member Sumalatha Ambareesh. Credit: PTI Photo

Mandya Lok Sabha member Sumalatha Ambareesh on Wednesday posed a challenge to JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy to contest and win any elections on his own capacity.

"I am challenging Nikhil to contest any elections and win on his own without taking his family's name," Sumalatha said here.

Sumalatha defeated Nikhil, son of former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, in the Mandya Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

"Despite having no political maturity, Nikhil always got embroiled in controversy by criticising others," she said, while speaking to the media.

"Just because I defeated Nikhil, JD(S) legislators from Mandya district are not co-operating with me to implement development works in the constituency. They are all always making false allegations against me and creating hurdles to pro-people programmes," she alleged.

"After my fight against illegal mining near KRS in Mandya, some of the MLAs started creating trouble for me. But nobody can stop my fight against illegal activities. I will always work for the people of my constituency," she said.

To a question whether the BJP invited her to join the party, she said, "Several BJP leaders have been pressuring me to join the party. But I have not applied my mind on the issue."

"Even some of my well-wishers requested me to bring my son Abhishekh Gowda to politics, but I have not decided yet," she added.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Sumalatha Ambareesh
Nikhil Kumaraswamy
BJP
Indian Politics
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Action hero Bruce Willis to retire because of illness

Action hero Bruce Willis to retire because of illness

'Love hormone' oxytocin turns fierce lions into kittens

'Love hormone' oxytocin turns fierce lions into kittens

Meghalaya's Living Root bridge in tentative UNESCO list

Meghalaya's Living Root bridge in tentative UNESCO list

The non-debate on menstrual leave in Arunachal Assembly

The non-debate on menstrual leave in Arunachal Assembly

Russian, US ISS record-holders return to earth

Russian, US ISS record-holders return to earth

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

 