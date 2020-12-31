Suneet Sharma appointed Railway Board Chairman & CEO

Senior Railways officer Suneet Sharma was appointed the new Railway Board Chairman and CEO, succeeding V K Yadav, who completed his extended tenure on Thursday.

Sharma, a former Eastern Railway General Manager, is a Special Class Railway Apprentice Officer of the 1978-batch.

Yadav, who became the first CEO of the restructured Railway Board, had superannuated on December 31, 2019, but was given an extension for one year.

He has discharged responsibilities at various levels, including zonal railways, workshops and diesel loco sheds, in his over 34 years in the Indian Railways, officials said.

Sharma is known for introducing various administrative reforms, including simplification of the procedure for establishing new benchmarks, in the Railways.

Sharma has also held the post of the general manager of the Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli. He was the divisional railway manager of Pune in Central Railway, chief rolling stock engineer (Freight) and chief mechanical engineer (Planning) of Central Railway and the principal chief mechanical engineer, Diesel Locomotive Works in Varanasi.

Apart from attending different training programmes in various Railway institutes, he attended training in Germany and France on ‘Railway Workshops Maintenance Practices and Costing Systems’, in Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, the US, on ‘Advance Management Courses’, and in RAI, Tehran, Iran, on ‘Assistance in Loco Production In Iran’.