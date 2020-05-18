Super cyclone Amphan hurtles towards West Bengal, Odisha

Centre on Monday warned of extensive damage in coastal parts of West Bengal and Odisha as super cyclone Amphan, packing wind speed of 220-230 kmph, is moving to make a landfall on Wednesday.

Amphan (pronounced as Um-Pun) is the first super cyclone to hit India in 21 years, prompting the Centre to rush National Disaster Response Force teams to West Bengal and Odisha to help the state authorities sensitising the people and carry out evacuation.

“The super cyclone is expected to make a landfall on May 20 afternoon between Digha and Hatia Island packing wind speed of 165-175 kmph,” India Meteorological Department Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told reporters here.

Follow live updates on Amphan cyclone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation and directed that all necessary measures be taken to complete evacuation of people from areas in cyclone path and maintain adequate quantities of essential supplies.

The cyclone is expected to cause extensive damage to property and infrastructure in East Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata districts of West Bengal and Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj districts of Odisha, Mohapatra said.

“23 NDRF teams have been sent to West Bengal and 13 teams have been kept ready in Odisha. Some teams are in transit, they will reach either Monday night or Tuesday. Teams are helping in awareness drive, sensitisation and evacuation,” NDRF Director General S N Pradhan said.

In 1999, a super cyclone had ravaged large parts of Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal with people still having bitter memories of the natural disaster.

The storm had kicked up gale winds with speed reaching 180-190 gusting to 210 km/hr over West-Central and adjoining central parts of South Bay of Bengal on Monday morning.

These were expected to accelerate to 220-230 km/hr gusting to 255 km/hr over the northern parts of Central Bay adjoining North Bay from Monday evening, and further to 230-240 km/hr gusting to 265 km/hr in the night.