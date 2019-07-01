‘Super Girls’ on way to realise their dream

Eighteen-year-old Akansha, who hails from a poor family, found herself on cloud nine when she came to know that she had cracked the IIT-JEE and her dream of studying in one of India’s premier engineering institutions was going to be true.

Akansha and four others like her were part of energy giant National Thermal Power Corporation’s (NTPC) ‘Super 30 girls’ program, a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, who had come out triumphant in the final qualifying hurdle.

The year-long residential program, implemented with an objective to coach students for IIT- JEE, belonging to economically weaker families, brought these young aspirants a step closer to realising their dream of studying in some of India’s premier engineering institutes.

As part of this noble initiative, rolled out in association with the Centre for Social Responsibility and Leadership (CSRL), NTPC bore the entire cost of boarding, lodging and coaching for the girl students belonging to underprivileged families.

As part of the program, 30 girls had been selected from families living in the vicinity of NTPC plants in the northern region. During the tenure of the project, the students were provided with free stay & food and were imparted coaching and training to sit for entrance examinations (IIT/JEE/NIT) that would help them gain admission to eminent institutes in the country.

The program, which started in July 2018, finally had 25 girls studying at the “NTPC Super 30 Girl” centre in Varanasi. These students were selected from various Government schools in Varanasi and Lucknow.

Meenu Yadav, one of the girls, who had cracked the IIT-JEE mains but could not get through the final hurdle, said that she hoped to make it the next time.

Speaking to DH, Project Manager of the CSRL Gitika Bhargava said that the girls had worked very hard to make their dreams come true. ‘’It is the reward for their hard work,’’ she said.

‘’We were able to channelize their hard work, perseverance and dedication, which helped them crack one of the toughest engineering exams of the country,’’ said an NTPC official.