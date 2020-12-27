Superstar Rajinikanth discharged from hospital

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 27 2020, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2020, 15:53 ist
Rajinikanth file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

Superstar Rajinikanth, who was admitted to hospital on Friday, has been discharged.

The veteran actor was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad on Friday for severe blood pressure fluctuation.

More details awaited.

Rajinikanth
Hyderabd

