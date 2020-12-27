Superstar Rajinikanth discharged from hospital

Superstar Rajinikanth, who was admitted to hospital on Friday, has been discharged.
The veteran actor was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad on Friday for severe blood pressure fluctuation.
More details awaited.
