Supertech moves SC against its order to demolish towers

Supertech moves Supreme Court against its order to demolish twin towers

Supertech has proposed the demolition of only one instead of both towers

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 29 2021, 10:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2021, 10:55 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Real estate developer Supertech has moved the Supreme Court to modify its August 31 order to demolish two of the 40-storey towers at its Emerald Court housing project in Noida.

Supertech has proposed the demolition of only one instead of both towers.

