Supertech moves Supreme Court against its order to demolish twin towers

Real estate developer Supertech has moved the Supreme Court to modify its August 31 order to demolish two of the 40-storey towers at its Emerald Court housing project in Noida.
Supertech has proposed the demolition of only one instead of both towers.
