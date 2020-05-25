Supply chyawanprash, kadha to people for free if these can help prevent COVID-19: Akhilesh Agarwal

Supply chyawanprash, kadha to people: Akhilesh Yadav

PTI
  • May 25 2020, 16:25 ist
  • updated: May 25 2020, 16:25 ist

'Chyawanprash' and 'kadha' (decoction) should be supplied to people for free if these are scientifically proven remedies to prevent coronavirus infection, Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav said on Monday.

"The Ministry of AYUSH is showing on TV that decoction and chyawanprash should be taken to avoid coronavirus. If these are scientifically proven remedies, then in times of crisis the government should supply them free of cost," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"People will be encouraged if these are given as an award for using 'Arogya Setu' application," the SP leader added. 

