Supporting Droupadi Murmu does not mean supporting BJP: Shiv Sena

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 12 2022, 17:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2022, 17:01 ist
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: IANS Photo

As it went closer to formally declaring support for BJP-led NDA’s Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu, the Shiv Sena made it clear that this does not mean supporting the BJP. 

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray is expected to announce formal support to Murmu who is pitted against Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha. Sena allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi — Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Congress — are supporting Sinha. 

At a meeting held on Monday, most of Shiv Sena’s 22 MPs urged Thackeray to go with majority and support Murmu.

“Supporting Droupadi Murmu does not mean supporting BJP…one the other hand, vis-a-vis Yashwant Sinha, there was an opinion that Opposition unity should be strengthened,” Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said. “We do not work under pressure but for people’s sentiments and opinions,” he said.

The NCP and Congress, however, are keeping their fingers crossed on the stand of Shiv Sena. NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said that Thackeray has been entrusted by MPs to take a final call. “The majority of MPs want to support Droupadi Murmu. We do not see any misunderstanding among the MVA allies on this issue,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, however, said, “This would be a sort of historic decision in the Shiv Sena if it supports Droupadi Murmu. Earlier Balasaheb Thackeray used to give orders and MPs would follow. This time, it is the other way round. The MPs have ordered and the party would follow. This will be a test of Shiv Sena's internal democracy.”

Maharashtra
Shiv Sena
Uddhav Thackeray
Presidential Elections
Droupadi Murmu
India News
Indian Politics

