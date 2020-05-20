Supreme Court admits fresh pleas against CAA for consideration

The Supreme Court on Wednesday admitted for consideration a fresh batch of petitions challenging the validity of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 for "being anti-Muslims and violative of the basic structure of secularism of the Constitution".

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy issued notice to the Centre on petitions filed by Tamil Nadu Thoweed Jamath, All Assam Law Students Union, Muslim Students Federations (Assam) and others.

The court tagged these petitions along with over 100 other pleas filed earlier.

The contentious law was opposed by various political parties, activists, and Left-backed student organisations, among others, and had led to widespread protests across the country.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim minorities (Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians) from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan over religious persecution, by relaxing the period of naturalisation for them from 11 to five years. It had fixed December 31, 2014, as the cutoff date for such immigrants.

The Amendment) Act got its assent from the President on December 12, 2019 after it was passed by both Houses of Parliament.

In its plea, Tamil Nadu Thoweed Jamath contended there were seminal questions related to the promulgation of the Act, where for the first time, religion was introduced as a reference point or condition for the acquisition of Indian Citizenship for illegal or undocumented migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. "This violates Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution and offends the fundamental principle of ‘Secularism’, which is enshrined as the basic structure of the Constitution," it claimed.

It raised "severe insecurity and apprehension in the mind of Muslim minority all over the country as the Act stands to be anti- Muslim community and anti-minority even on the face of it," the petitioner claimed.

In March, the Centre had told the court that the Act did not violate any fundamental rights of the Indian citizens.

In its 129-page affidavit, the government termed the legislation legal and asserted that there was no question of it violating constitutional morality.

It also said CAA did not confer any arbitrary and unguided powers on the executive by allowing the grant of citizenship to the persecuted minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.