Supreme Court allows holding of elections in Kittur Rani Channamma Memorial Committee

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed elections in the governing body of prestigious Kittur Rani Channamma Memorial Committee in accordance with calendar of events on November 27, 2022.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices Hima Kohli passed the order in a special leave petition filed by D B Inamdar former Minister of Karnataka and also member of Kittur Rani Channamma Memorial Committee, Kittur, against the High Court's order which had stayed the elections.

The petitioners represented by senior advocate Gurudas S Kannur and advocates Chinmay Deshpande and Anirudh Sanganeria, contended the High Court granted the stay of the calendar events for the elections to the post of President, Vice-President and Board of Management of the society in contravention of the law laid down by this court in the case of Election Commission of India vs Ashok Kumar (2000). The top court had then, "The court must guard against any attempt at retarding, interrupting, protracting or stalling of the election proceedings."

The counsel also contended the HC erred in staying the calendar of events on the premise that enquiry pertaining to induction of new members is pending consideration before Enquiry Officer without considering the law laid down by this court.

Kittur Rani Channamma Memorial Committee Kittur Society was formed by government order on May 17, 1969. The said society is funded by the government of Karnataka, having on its board as ex-officio member; (the Principal Secretary, Department of Education, Government of Karnataka), (the Principal Secretary, Department of Finance, Government of Karnataka) and (the Principal Secretary, Department of Planning, Government of Karnataka).

