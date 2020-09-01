Supreme Court allows telecom companies to pay AGR dues within 10 years

In a huge relief to telecom compnaies such as Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices and others, the Supreme Court on Tuesday granted them 10 years time to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues within a period of 10 years.

A three-judge bench presided over by Justice Arun Mishra asked the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to decide the issue of sale of spectrum of insolvent companies.

In its judgement, the court said the first installment of 10% of AGR dues must be paid by March 31, 2021.

The court said the telecom companies will have to face contempt proceedings and also have to pay penalty in case of default in payment of annual installment. It pointed out the relief was being granted considering the Covid-19 situation.

The Centre has sought 20 year-long window for the telecom companies to clear over Rs 1.47 lakh crore dues saying such a decision was taken in view of its cascading effect on economy and to prevent the sector from going haywire.

After the October 24, 2019 Supreme Court judgement, about 15 telecom companies were asked to clear more than Rs 1.47 lakh crore, including licence fees, spectrum uses charges, interest and penalties.