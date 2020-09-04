Supreme Court asks CBSE to respond to cancel compartment examinations

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the CBSE to provide details and preparation of compartment examinations scheduled to be held in last week of September, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

A bench presided over by Justice A M Khanwilkar asked the Central Board of Secondary Education to file an affidavit.

The top court was hearing a plea by students for cancellation of compartment examinations as board examinations have already been scrapped due to the pandemic.

A counsel for petitioner contended that when the main examinations were not held why there should not be a scheme to cancel the compartment examinations, being held to improve the marks.

The CBSE's advocate, for his part, said a notification for holding the compartment examinations at the end of September could be issued on Friday. He said sufficient measures have been undertaken including restricting number of students in a room for the tests.

The court, however, asked him to file details and put the matter for consideration on September 10.

In June, the court approved the CBSE's move to cancel remaining Class X and XII examinations and declare the results based on assessment of students' performance in other subjects. The Board, however, had then said it would conduct optional examinations for improving marks as soon as the situation became conducive.