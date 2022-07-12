Supreme Court asks Karnataka High Court judge who alleged threat to defer hearing in bail case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked a Karnataka High Court Judge, Justice H P Sandesh, who claimed he received a transfer threat for his remarks against the functioning of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the state, to defer hearing in the matter concerned for three days.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana said the time would enable the top court to go through the orders and observations made by the judge.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state government, contended the High Court judge had proceeded to hear the matter on Monday, despite the top court agreeing to consider the matter on Tuesday on a request for urgent hearing.

Also Read — Karnataka HC judge receives 'transfer threat' for remark against ACB official

"This could have been avoided," he said.

Mehta submitted the High Court judge observed the Department of Anti Corruption Bureau was not working properly and ordered the probe against while hearing a bail plea, which was still pending. He also said the bail could have been allowed or denied in the matter which can't be treated like a PIL.

Senior advocate Amit Kumar, appearing for ACB chief Seemant Kumar Singh contended his client's annual confidential reports were read in open court and strictures were passed without hearing him.

The top court sought details of the orders, including the one passed on July 11, and posted the matter for hearing on Friday.

Earlier last week, the High Court bench led by Justice Sandesh lashed out at the way senior officers of the ACB functioned. Justice Sandesh had said he is ready to protect the independence of the judiciary at the cost of his judgeship.

The High Court was then hearing a criminal petition filed by an accused arrested by the ACB for accepting bribes, allegedly on behalf of deputy commissioner (Bengaluru Urban).