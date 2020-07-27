Supreme Court asks states to show compliance with directions on Covid-19 treatment

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the States to show that its directions issued Suo Motu on June 19 for proper treatment of Covid-19 patients and supervision of such hospitals were complied with.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah said though the Union government has filed an affidavit, it does not give details of compliance of the order, except that directions have been issued to comply with it.

"Mere direction to comply the directions is not enough. The steps taken towards compliance of the directions have to be brought on the record," the bench said.

The bench asked the States to file a response within two weeks.

"We are of the view that the Chief Secretaries of the States have to take steps to ensure that directions issued by this court in order dated June 19, 2020 are complied with. An appropriate compliance report be filed," the bench said.

On June 19, the court had directed all States to immediately constitute a team of doctors and other experts for inspection, supervision and guidance of government and other hospitals, dedicated to treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The court had directed the Chief Secretary of each State to ensure that such committees are immediately constituted and start their works within a period of seven days.

The court was dealing with Suo Motu matter related proper treatment of Covid-19 patients and dignified handling of the dead bodies.

It had directed for installing CCTV cameras at Covid dedicated hospitals, allowing one attendant of the patient, among others. It directed the Centre to issue directions to States, prescribing reasonable rate for Covid-19 tests.

It had ordered Chief Secretaries of all States to take steps regarding installation of CCTV Cameras in Covid dedicated hospitals where patients were taking treatment to facilitate the management of such patients.

The court also ordered all Covid-dedicated hospitals to permit one willing attendant of the patient in the hospital premise, and create a helpdesk accessible physically as well as by telephone from where well being of patients admitted in the hospitals can be enquired.

It had also directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to issue appropriate directions under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to all States and Union Territories to uniformly follow the revised discharge policy issued on May 8.