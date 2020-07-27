SC asks UGC to respond to plea against exam circular

Supreme Court asks UGC to respond to plea against circular for final exams by September 30

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 27 2020, 16:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2020, 17:06 ist
Credit: PTI/file photo

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre and the UGC to respond to a batch of petitions, including by Shiv Sena's student Yuva Sena, questioning the directions to conduct university final examinations by September 30.

A bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan sought a response from the authorities in the matter within three days as petitioners claimed the move was set to affect right to life among others of the students.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for a petitioner, contended that the UGC's direction was harsh and unrealistic and states like Maharashtra and West Bengal objected to it for having been given no discretion in the matter.

The petitioners, including a Covid-19 patient, questioned validity of the direction issued by the UGC on July 6. They claimed many final year students and their family members could be affected with the virus, posing a risk to other students. They also relied upon the top court's order in the CBSE matter.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UGC, said the response in the matter may be filed on Wednesday.

The court posted the matter for consideration on July 31.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Supreme Court
examination
UGC
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

This coronavirus test can deliver results in 36 minutes

This coronavirus test can deliver results in 36 minutes

How to help children cope with moving

How to help children cope with moving

The Lead: Aditi Rao Hydari on 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

The Lead: Aditi Rao Hydari on 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

What is public debt? Why is govt borrowing more?

What is public debt? Why is govt borrowing more?

 