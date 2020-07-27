Supreme Court asks UGC to respond to plea against circular for final exams by September 30

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre and the UGC to respond to a batch of petitions, including by Shiv Sena's student Yuva Sena, questioning the directions to conduct university final examinations by September 30.

A bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan sought a response from the authorities in the matter within three days as petitioners claimed the move was set to affect right to life among others of the students.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for a petitioner, contended that the UGC's direction was harsh and unrealistic and states like Maharashtra and West Bengal objected to it for having been given no discretion in the matter.

The petitioners, including a Covid-19 patient, questioned validity of the direction issued by the UGC on July 6. They claimed many final year students and their family members could be affected with the virus, posing a risk to other students. They also relied upon the top court's order in the CBSE matter.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UGC, said the response in the matter may be filed on Wednesday.

The court posted the matter for consideration on July 31.