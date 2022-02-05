Supreme Court Bar Association for resumption of physical hearings

Supreme Court Bar Association has asked Chief Justice of India N V Ramana to resume physical hearings in the top court.

The Supreme Court has restricted its proceedings to virtual mode since March, 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic, barring a few days of limited physical hearings in November-December, 2021.

In a letter, SCBA president Vikas Singh said that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to reopen schools, colleges, and gyms here with effect from February 07, 2022.

Offices are now allowed to function with a 100% capacity and gyms will open with restrictions, the DDMA order added. Schools for nursery to Class-8 will reopen from February 14.

"In these circumstances, there is no justification to not open the Supreme Court for full physical hearing on all five days forthwith. As has been demonstrated in the earlier, phase of physical hearing in November-December 2021, the lawyers will continue wearing their masks and abide by the Covid protocol as long as the same is in place," Singh said.

The hearing in the open Court is both the convention and the requirement in the Supreme Court. Therefore, the SCBA requested that physical hearing in Supreme Court be resumed forthwith as it was pre-pandemic, the letter added.

Further, the SCBA also asked the CJI to take up immediately others issues for consideration, addressed to him on January 6, including muting and unmuting of lawyers during the virtual hearings and appointment of advocates, practising in the top court as judges in various High Courts.

The other issues of the Bar were kept in abeyance with an assurance that those issues would be immediately taken up when the situation becomes better.

"Till date we have not heard anything from your good offices with regard to those long pending issues. If any of our demands is unjustified then we may be told so and we would not insist upon the same but please do not force us to take the agitational path by keeping our legitimate demands pending," the SCBA said.

