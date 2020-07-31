SC bars BS-IV vehicle registration till further orders

Supreme Court bars BS-IV vehicle registration till further orders

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 31 2020, 11:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2020, 12:04 ist

The Supreme Court has barred the registration of BS-IV vehicles till further orders and expressed displeasure on the sale of a large number of vehicles in March during the lockdown. 

The apex court said an unusual number of BS-IV vehicles were sold during the lockdown.

The matter will be heard on August 13.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Supreme Court
BS-IV vehicles

What's Brewing

Art in a pandemic: Tokyo show tests if fans will come

Art in a pandemic: Tokyo show tests if fans will come

First dog to test Covid-19 positive in US dies: Report

First dog to test Covid-19 positive in US dies: Report

Aus unveils law forcing tech giants to pay for news

Aus unveils law forcing tech giants to pay for news

Planes, cars, oil, GDP... the Covid-19 bill comes due

Planes, cars, oil, GDP... the Covid-19 bill comes due

 