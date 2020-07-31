Supreme Court bars BS-IV vehicle registration till further orders

The Supreme Court has barred the registration of BS-IV vehicles till further orders and expressed displeasure on the sale of a large number of vehicles in March during the lockdown.

The apex court said an unusual number of BS-IV vehicles were sold during the lockdown.

The matter will be heard on August 13.

