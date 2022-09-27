Collegium recommends elevation of Bombay HC CJ to SC

Supreme Court Collegium recommends elevation of Bombay HC Chief Justice to apex court

Justice Dutta, 57, originally hails the Calcutta High Court

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 27 2022, 12:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2022, 20:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the elevation of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Dipankar Dutta as a judge of the apex court.

Justice Dutta, 57, originally hails the Calcutta High Court.

At present, the Supreme Court has five vacancies as against the sanctioned strength of 34 judges.

Also Read | Historic moment: SC live streams Constitution Bench hearings

This is the first recommendation to fill up judges' posts in the Supreme Court by the Collegium headed by Chief Justice U U Lalit and comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud, Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Abdul Nazeer and K M Joseph.

Justice Lalit took over as the CJI on August 27 and would have a short tenure of 74 days.

Justice Dutta was first appointed as judge in the Calcutta High Court in June 2006. He was nominated to head the Bombay High Court as Chief Justice in April, 2020.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bombay High Court
India News
Supreme Court
Indian Judiciary

What's Brewing

Video shows boiling seas above broken Nord Stream

Video shows boiling seas above broken Nord Stream

In wealthy Dubai, poor get free bread from machines

In wealthy Dubai, poor get free bread from machines

UP teacher beats Dalit boy to death over wrong answer

UP teacher beats Dalit boy to death over wrong answer

Main actors in Rajasthan's political theatre

Main actors in Rajasthan's political theatre

Hurricane Ian lashes Cuba with heavy winds, rain

Hurricane Ian lashes Cuba with heavy winds, rain

 