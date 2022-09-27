Supreme Court Collegium recommends elevation of Bombay HC Chief Justice to apex court

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the elevation of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Dipankar Dutta as a judge of the apex court.

Justice Dutta, 57, originally hails the Calcutta High Court.

At present, the Supreme Court has five vacancies as against the sanctioned strength of 34 judges.

This is the first recommendation to fill up judges' posts in the Supreme Court by the Collegium headed by Chief Justice U U Lalit and comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud, Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Abdul Nazeer and K M Joseph.

Justice Lalit took over as the CJI on August 27 and would have a short tenure of 74 days.

Justice Dutta was first appointed as judge in the Calcutta High Court in June 2006. He was nominated to head the Bombay High Court as Chief Justice in April, 2020.