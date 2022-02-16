Supreme Court declines to refer Vanniyar quota issue to larger bench

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to refer to a larger bench a batch of appeals, including the one by the Tamil Nadu government against the Madras High Court's judgment which quashed the law on internal reservation of 10.5% in jobs and education to the 'Vanniyar' community under the Most Backward Classes category.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai said it has perused the judgements submitted and was of the view that the issue does not need consideration by a larger bench.

"We are not inclined to the argument of referring the matter to a larger bench,” the bench said.

The court had on Tuesday said that it will decide the issue of referring the matter to larger bench first without going into the merits of the case.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Tamil Nadu, had on Tuesday submitted that the case involved constitutional issues and would require consideration by a larger bench.

Earlier, while agreeing to examine the appeals, the court had said the High Court's interim order would continue and that admissions or appointments already made under the quota will not be disturbed.

The Tamil Nadu government, political party PMK and others challenged validity of November 1, 2021 judgement of the Madurai bench of the High Court, which had declared Tamil Nadu Special Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and Appointments or Posts in Services under the State within the Reservation for the Most Backward Classes and Denotified Communities Act, 2021 as ultra vires the provisions of the Constitution. The High Court found that the state lacked competence to allow such a sub-classification without any study of their backwardness.

In its plea, the state government claimed that there were copious materials including various reports and data available to indicate Vanniyars were more backward among the Most Backward Classes.

