Supreme Court defers Prashant Bhushan's contempt case hearings to September 10

DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 25 2020, 12:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2020, 12:17 ist
Prashant Bhushan. Credit: DH File Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred to September 10 hearings in the 2009 contempt case against lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his tweets against former SC judges, according to ANI.

The apex court has requested Chief Justice to place it before an appropriate bench. 

More to follow...

