Supreme Court directs AIADMK factions to 'work out the differences'

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the two factions of the AIADMK led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam to work out the differences between them.
The apex court was examining a plea moved by Palaniswami against the Madras High Court order, which stayed the passing of resolutions in AIADMK General Council meeting last month.
More to follow...
