Supreme Court directs AIADMK factions to 'work out the differences'

SC wants AIADMK factions to 'work out the differences'

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 06 2022, 12:44 ist
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the two factions of the AIADMK led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam to work out the differences between them. 

The apex court was examining a plea moved by Palaniswami against the Madras High Court order, which stayed the passing of resolutions in AIADMK General Council meeting last month.

More to follow...

