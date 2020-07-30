Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a PIL to transfer the probe into alleged suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput to the CBI.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde rejected the plea made by Alka Priya, who contended the actor had done several good works and he was a good human being.

The court said the Maharashtra police should be allowed to do its job. The probe should have nothing to do with if the person was good or bad.

The court asked the petitioner to approach the Bombay High Court, if she had got anything concrete to show.

The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his flat in Mumbai on June 14. The police claimed it to be case of suicide. His girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty sought a CBI probe into the matter.

Rajput's father K K Singh has filed a complaint with the Patna police, holding Rhea responsible for his son's death. Meanwhile, the actress moved the Supreme Court for transferring the FIR from Patna to Mumbai.

On Thursday, Singh also filed a caveat asking the court not pass any order on Rhea's plea without hearing him.